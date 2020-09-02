Tucker Sip and Stroll returns on September 19, includes self-guided hike

Share









Tucker, GA – For the second year, Tucker’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a Sip and Stroll event that is free and open to anyone in the community, according to a press release from the city. Locals are invited to enjoy wine and explore the Tucker Nature Preserve in a socially-distanced way.

“So often our calling is to bring the City together through sports and recreation, but this event encourages friends and neighbors to gather and enjoy one another’s company over a glass of wine,” said Recreation Leader Crystal Dawson.

The Sip and Stroll will take place from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, September 19 at Tucker Nature Preserve. To accommodate social distancing, there will be an online registration process for this year’s event. Only one person per group needs to register. Children are welcome, but anyone looking to drink wine will need to bring identification proving they are over 21.

New this year, there will be a self-guided hike featuring QR Code technology.

“We are excited to use this technology to educate the public about the native plants and wildlife found within Tucker Nature Preserve,” Dawson said. “We hope people will bring their phones, bring their IDs and be prepared for a memorable evening.”

Registration for the 2020 Sip and Stroll is open now at www.tuckerga.gov/registration.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.