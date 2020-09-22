Tucker to host socially distant National Night Out

LOADING

Decaturish.com Sep 22, 2020
Image taken from the city of Tucker's Facebook page.
Tucker, GA – A Tucker tradition will carry on in a safe and socially distant way this fall, a press release announced. The City’s National Night Out celebration is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 6 at Henderson Park. This year’s event will feature free dinner and a showing of the 1987 cult classic film The Princess Bride.

“We are mindful of the ongoing pandemic, as well as the need for community connection and interaction,” said Tucker Communications Manager Sonja Szubski. “We will be pulling out all the stops to make this as safe an event as you have ever seen.”

City staff will be taking the following precautions to ensure that all attendees are kept safe:

– Food will be handled by staff in personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, face shields)

– All attendees will have their temperatures checked upon entry

– All attendees will be strongly encouraged to wear masks when not eating or drinking

– Masks will be provided to attendees who do not have one

– Markings will be placed on the field at distances to keep attendees safely apart

– Viewership for the film will be limited to a select number of groups based on social distancing

National Night Out is a nationwide effort to connect communities with the police officers who serve them. It is typically held on the first Tuesday in August but was postponed to October this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the City of Tucker has always held the celebration at a local elementary school. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event had to be moved off school property.

“Our Parks and Recreation staff is excited to host this popular event at Henderson Park,” said Tucker Parks and Recreation Director Rip Robertson.

As it has been the previous three years, Tucker’s National Night Out will be sponsored by Jacobs. Jacobs is a global engineering and solutions company that provides much of the staff at Tucker’s City Hall.

WHAT: Tucker National Night Out

WHEN: Tuesday October 6, 6 p.m.-end of movie

WHERE: Henderson Park Field #6 (Livsey side near the tennis courts), 4000 Henderson Park Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

DETAILS: Free dinner (hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks), movie starts at 7:15 p.m.

On the Web: www.tuckerga.gov/news_detail_T14_R469.php

 

