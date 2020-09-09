LOADING

Two DeKalb parents advocating for return to in-person learning join Decaturish Twitch Show

Dan Whisenhunt Sep 9, 2020
DeKalb County School District Administration and Instructional Complex on Mtn. Industrial Blvd. in Stone Mountain. Photo by Dean Hesse
Decatur, GA — Should DeKalb County Schools offer parents an in-person learning option?

Two parent advocates say the county schools should, and they will be joining the Sept. 9 Decaturish Twitch Show to talk about it. Beth Goetz and Kim Graves have been rallying parents who want an in-person learning option and have agreed to discuss their efforts with Decaturish.

DeKalb County Schools officials declined to participate in tonight’s broadcast.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m.

 

