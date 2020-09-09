Two DeKalb parents advocating for return to in-person learning join Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — Should DeKalb County Schools offer parents an in-person learning option?

Two parent advocates say the county schools should, and they will be joining the Sept. 9 Decaturish Twitch Show to talk about it. Beth Goetz and Kim Graves have been rallying parents who want an in-person learning option and have agreed to discuss their efforts with Decaturish.

DeKalb County Schools officials declined to participate in tonight’s broadcast.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

