Virtual meeting on Decatur’s Storm Water Master Plan to be held Sept. 16

Share









Decatur, GA — A virtual meeting regarding Decatur’s Storm Water Master Plan will be held tomorrow, September 16, at 6pm.

The meeting will cover “73 proposed storm water projects to decrease flooding, protect water quality, provide flexibility in implementation, and increase the capacity and stability of stormwater management in the city,” according to Decatur Next.

Residents interested in participating in the meeting can register at decaturnext.com.

The full announcement reads:

Nearly two years in the making, Decatur’s emerging Storm Water Master Plan is now ready for prime time. For the next month, we’ll be collecting final input on the present draft as we move our way towards formal adoption later this year. Hundreds of residents and others helped shape this draft and together we’ve identified 101 areas of concern with appropriate ways to address them. We now have 73 proposed storm water projects to decrease flooding, protect water quality, provide flexibility in implementation, and increase the capacity and stability of stormwater management in the city. Need to drill down on specifics? Mark your calendar and join us online September 16 at 6 p.m. for an overview presentation and opportunity to ask questions of city staff and their consultant team. For more information and to register, visit http://www.decaturnext.com.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.