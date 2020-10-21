Agnes Scott College professor Jan Willis to present this week at Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit

Share









Decatur, GA — Agnes Scott College Visiting Professor Dr. Jan Willis will present at the 2020 The Dalai Lama Global Vision Summit on Thursday, Oct. 22. Her presentation is on Santideva’s teachings and the way of the Bodhisattva.

This annual Global Vision Summit brings together spiritual leaders from around the world to discuss and celebrate the life and wisdom of the Dalai Lama, according to a press release from the College. In addition to Willis, the Summit will feature guest speakers Deepak Chopra, Richard Gere, Sharon Salzberg, Karenna Gore, Lama Tsultrim Allione, and more. The Summit is free and available to the public, but registration is required.

The Summit begins on Thursday, October 22, and will continue through Tuesday, October 27. To find a full list of presenters or learn more about the Summit, visit their website.

Dr. Jan Willis is a visiting Professor of Religion at Agnes Scott College and Professor Emerita of Religion at Wesleyan University. She attended Cornell University where she received her BA and MA; and Columbia University where she received her PhD. She has studied and taught Buddhist teachings for more than 40 years and has published five books and innumerable articles and essays.

Included in her long list of accolades are profiles in TIME, Newsweek and Ebony magazines, in which Willis was deemed one of the “Most Influential Black Americans.” In 2003, she received Wesleyan University’s Binswanger Prize for Excellence in Teaching.

