Amazon is hiring in Georgia

Atlanta, GA — Amazon has officially launched three new operations in Georgia – its first robotics fulfillment center in Gwinnett County, a new fulfillment center that will process apparel and accessories in Coweta County, and a new state-of-the-art delivery station in South Fulton County, a press release says.

The company needs workers to staff them.

These new facilities further expand Amazon’s fulfillment and logistics network in Georgia. Thousands of new employees were welcomed inside these operations for the first time earlier this month to begin processing and delivering customer orders, the press release said. These employees joined more than 10,500 full and part-time Amazon employees across the state.

The 640,000 square-foot robotic fulfillment center in Gwinnett County will employ more than 1,000 associates and the 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Coweta County will employ more than 500 associates, the press release says.

“Employees at both locations will work in a safe, technologically-advanced environment, picking, packing and shipping customer orders,” the press release says. “Amazon prioritizes the safety and health of its employees and has invested millions of dollars to provide a safe workplace.”

The nearly 600,000 square-foot South Fulton County delivery station has already created more than 130 new full-time jobs and will hire one-hundred additional full-time associates this month, the press release says.

“The new delivery station will continue to power Amazon’s last-mile delivery capabilities to increase delivery efficiency for customers in South Fulton County,” the press release says. “Delivery stations enable Amazon Logistics to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities. Additionally, the delivery station empowers four small businesses via Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner Program, creating hundreds of full time driver jobs. For independent contractors who want the flexibility to be their own boss and make their own schedule, there are also driver opportunities for Amazon Flex participants. To learn more, visit www.logistics.amazon.com and https://flex.amazon.com/.”

The press release says Amazon’s first robotics fulfillment center brings the total number fulfillment and sortation centers to across the state; the sortation centers are located in Jefferson, East Point, and Union City and the fulfillment centers are located in Union City, Jefferson, Braselton, Lithia Springs, and Macon. Georgia’s second robotics fulfillment, announced earlier this year, is currently under construction in Appling and will create an additional 800 new, full-time roles, the press release says. It is expected to launch ahead of the 2021 holiday season.

Positions are still available at all three new operations facilities. Jobs are available on a rolling basis and fill up quickly. Interested candidates are encouraged to sign up for alerts by texting ATLNOW to 77088 to receive automated messages about job openings and visit www.amazondelivers.jobs to learn more and apply online.

“Amazon is a great place to work with highly competitive pay, benefits from day-one, and training programs for in-demand jobs,” the press release says. “On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits from day one of employment, including full health, vision and dental insurance, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields. Since the program’s launch, more than 25,000 employees have pursued degrees in game design and visual communications, nursing, IT programming and radiology, to name a few. In addition, Amazon has pledged to invest over $700 million to provide upskilling training for 100,000 U.S. employees for in-demand jobs. Programs will help Amazonians from all backgrounds access training to move into highly skilled roles across the company’s corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, or pursue career paths outside of Amazon.”

