Amplify My Community announces $36,500 in gifts to charitable organizations in 2020

Decatur, GA — The nonprofit organization Amplify My Community announced $36,500 in gifts to three community-based nonprofits addressing issues surrounding homelessness and poverty, a press release says.

Amplify had to cancel its annual music festival and fundraiser this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 gifts were made possible by Amplify’s sponsors and supporters, who helped raise funds despite cancelations of the organization’s largest 2020 events due to COVID-19.

The gift recipients are:

– $30,000 to Decatur Cooperative Ministry (DCM)

– $5,000 to Family Connections-Community in Schools of Athens (FC-CIS)

– $1,500 to Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry (DEAM)

The gift to Decatur Cooperative Ministry is especially noteworthy because many ticketholders declined to accept ticket refunds for the canceled Amplify Decatur Music Festival. The festival was scheduled to feature Indigo Girls, Son Volt, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms, and Michelle Malone. With this gift, Amplify has directed more than $265,000 to Decatur Cooperative Ministry.

Amplify is especially grateful for the continued support of its corporate sponsors, including:

– Lenz

– Eddie’s Attic

– Leafmore Group

– Decatur Package Store

– Iris and Bruce Feinberg

Additional supporters include Oakhurst Realty Partners, Natalie Gregory and Co., Plumb Works, Verisail Partners, and Dynamo Swim Club.

During the pandemic, Amplify has focused on socially distant music events, including its Streaming Series and the upcoming Drive-By Flatbed Truck Concert featuring Kevin Kinney of Drivin N Cryin.

For more information on upcoming events and to donate to Amplify My Community, please visit AmplifyMyCommunity.org.

