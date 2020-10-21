Board of Health to begin drive-thru flu shots at Stonecrest COVID-19 testing site

Share









Decatur, GA — Do you need a COVID-19 test or a flu shot? Starting Monday, the DeKalb County Board of Health will have you covered for both in Stonecrest, all without having to exit your vehicle, according to a press release from the Dekalb County Board of Health.

The site, located in the parking lot of the future Stonecrest City Hall (former Sam’s Club) at 2994 Turner Hill Rd., will be open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Special hours, on Tuesdays and Thursdays from Oct. 13 through Oct. 29, will extend hours until 7 p.m., to coincide with early voting taking place at the same location. Flu shots will not be available during Saturday testing hours.

Drive-thru flu shot services will be added to the Board of Health’s other COVID-19 test site in Doraville soon.

Appointment scheduling and registration for drive-thru flu shots and COVID-19 testing can be done online.

Flu shots are also available at all DeKalb County Board of Health locations, with and without drive-thru service, by appointment. Standard and high-dose flu shots, which provide better protection against the flu for seniors, are available at all of DeKalb’s health centers and drive-thru locations.

Flu shots are free for Medicare recipients, children enrolled in Medicaid, and are available at no cost with most private insurance. If you are not insured or your plan doesn’t cover the flu shot, it is available for a low cost.

Those receiving a flu shot should bring their insurance information and photo identification. The DeKalb County Board of Health accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Cigna, Medicaid, Medicare Part B, PeachCare for Kids, the State Health Benefit Plan (excluding Kaiser Permanente) and UnitedHealthcare. Only debit and credit cards will be accepted for payment.

The flu shot is recommended for anyone age six months and older, particularly those who are at high risk of serious flu complications. These groups include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions (such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease) and those who are age 65 and older.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

