Brookhaven and Decatur Police Departments seek public’s help identifying armed robbery suspect

Decatur

Brookhaven and Decatur Police Departments seek public's help identifying armed robbery suspect

Alex Brown Oct 6, 2020

 

 

Photo via Brookhaven and Decatur Police Departments
Decatur, GA – The Brookhaven and Decatur Police Departments are seeking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed to have committed armed robberies in both cities, according to a press release from the departments.

The suspect is accused of robbing a T-Mobile store in the 400-block of Church Street in Decatur on June 8. That incident happened around 5:35 p.m. He allegedly brandished a silver handgun and demanded cash from the register. After receiving the money, the suspect fled on foot.

Then, on June 11, 2020 at about 11:48pm, the suspect allegedly committed a separate robbery at a Wing Stop restaurant in the 4000-block of Peachtree Road, Brookhaven. In that robbery, the suspect again allegedly pointed a silver handgun at the clerk and demanded cash from the register. After receiving the money, the suspect again fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a male with a slim build and tattoos on his neck and arms. He may frequent or regularly utilize MARTA.

Anyone with information about these robberies or who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Brookhaven or Decatur Police. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta by calling 404-577-TIPS. Those submitting tips may be eligible for a cash reward.

 

