Callanwolde Fine Arts Center hosts art exhibit on Black men

Metro ATL

Alex Brown Oct 15, 2020

A flyer featuring 'Leon' by Daniel Hodges and 'Nomad' by Allen J Lewis. Image via African Americans For The Arts (AAFTA)
Atlanta, GA — From Sept. 24 to Nov. 18, 2020, the African Americans For The Arts (AAFTA) and Callanwolde Fine Arts Center present an exhibition of original fine art “Black Men: Fathers, Brothers and Sons” at the Petite Hall of the Callanwolde Mansion (980 Briarcliff Rd. NE Atlanta, GA 30306).

According to a press release from AAFTA, throughout the history of the United States the Black man has been prized for his strength, his ability to work from “can’t see to can’t see’, his skills as architect, craftsman, carpenter and laborer, both on the land and in the cities. He has been willing – even eager – to lay down his life in every U.S. war for a country that barely acknowledges his humanity. He has marched, sat – in, boycotted, fought for, petitioned and protested his ‘condition’ to the highest authorities in the land for over 400 years, only to find that here, in the 21st century, his very life can still be taken from him while the world watches without any consequences and with no expectation of justice.

The press release continues:

“Black Men: Fathers, Brothers and Sons” will highlight the Black men who, even though they are victims of America’s “hidden little secret”, have survived the martyrdom of Martin, Malcolm, Medgar, George, Ahmaud, Philando, Freddie and countless unnamed others. The Black men depicted in this exhibition have protected and provided for their families. They honor and respect their mothers and wives and are examples for their children. They are doctors, lawyers, businessmen, teachers, artists, soldiers, janitors, postmen, plumbers, truckers, delivery men, sanitation personnel,  and other ‘essential workers’ who place their lives on the line everyday to serve our community in tranquil and troubled times.

This exhibition is dedicated to Daniel Hodges, a gifted, self taught visual artist and a loving, spiritual husband and father. Daniel went home to his reward in 2020. May he finally rest in peace.

The exhibition is free and open to the public Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4pm to 6pm. Attendees must be masked to enter the exhibition. To make appointments to view the exhibition in small, socially distant groups, please call Brooke Adams, Callanwolde Gallery Director, at (404) 872-5338.

 

