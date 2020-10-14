Census deadline now Oct. 15 due to recent Supreme Court ruling

Share









Decatur, GA — The Trump administration can end census counting earlier than expected, on Oct. 15, due to an Oct. 13 Supreme Court order approving a request to suspend a lower court order that extended the census schedule.

The Census Bureau has announced it will keep accepting responses online at My2020Census.gov through Oct. 15 until 11:59 p.m. Hawaii time (6:00 AM Eastern Standard Time on Oct. 16.) Paper responses must be postmarked by October 15, 2020, and Nonresponse Follow-up census takers will continue resolving non-responding addresses through the end of the day on October 15, 2020.

According to The Decatur Minute, by responding to the 2020 Census, each resident ensures that Georgians receive their appropriate share of over $675 billion in federal aid that is distributed to state and local governments using census numbers every year. These monies support a host of projects that are instrumental in keeping us safe and improving our quality of life right here at home. Census data is also used for federal, state, and local funding distributions, intergovernmental agreements drawing state and federal legislative districts, school districts, and congressional reapportionment.

If you have not already submitted your information, here are the ways to get counted:

1. Enter your information online at My 2020 Census. You don’t have to know your Census ID number to complete the form, and languages other than English are available.

2. Call the 2020 Census hotline at 844-330-2020. Languages other than English are available.

