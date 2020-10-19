City of Tucker accepting applications for grants to help businesses affected by COVID-19

Share









Tucker, GA — The city of Tucker has officially opened its application window for businesses seeking assistance to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city of Tucker received $4.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money. The city has allocated $2.3 million of that to support Tucker’s small businesses.

“Business – and, in particular, small business – is the backbone of our economy here in Tucker,” Assistant City Manager and Economic Development Director John McHenry, who is managing the program, said in a press release. “These are needed dollars that will go toward aiding a wide variety of businesses throughout the City. We want to make it as easy and transparent as possible for our businesses to access these funds.”

The city said NETWorks Cooperative Ministries is working with the city to provide rent / mortgage assistance, food assistance and help with utility bills. The city is also funding virtual learning centers at Rehoboth Baptist Church and St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church.

“Remaining CARES Act funds are being used on expenses the City has incurred since the start of the pandemic, specifically the distribution of nearly 40,000 masks to the public,” the press release from the city says.

Local Initiatives Support Corp has partnered with the city to coordinate the grant applications.

“In addition to finding information and frequently asked questions at www.tuckerga.gov/CARESAct, business owners can call 404-689-4034 or email grants@caresact.com with any inquiries,” the press release from the city says. “Residents who are interested in finding out more about resources available to them can visit the website or call (470) 500-5341.”

