Clarkston to hold candlelight vigil for domestic violence awareness

Clarkston

Alex Brown Oct 15, 2020

A flyer for Clarkston's Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil on October 17, 2020. Image via City of Clarkston.
Clarkston, GA — On Saturday, Oct. 17, Clarkston City Councilwoman Debra Johnson will host a Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil. While this is the first event of its kind, the city hopes to make this candlelight vigil an annual event.

According to a press release from the city, one in four women in the U.S. will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, most frequently by someone they know. Most commonly, female victims first experience domestic violence between the ages of 18-24 (38.6%), followed by age 11-17 (22.4%), age 35-44 (6.8%) and age 45+ (2.5%).

“We must continue to make domestic violence awareness a priority throughout the year, but especially during the national recognition month of October. It is important as a woman, as someone who has lost a sister due to domestic violence and as an elected official that opportunities to prevent, educate and inform everyone, in every community about Domestic Violence be provided in Clarkston and everywhere that it occurs,” said Councilwoman Johnson.

The Domestic Violence Awareness Candlelight Vigil will be held:

When:   Saturday, October 17, 2020

                6:00PM – 8:00PM

Where:  Clarkston First Baptist Church Parking Lot

                3999 Church Street, Clarkston, GA 30021

Guest speakers will include Angela Moore, First Lady of the Clarkston First Baptist Church, Glory Kilanko, Women Watch Afrika, Beverly Burks, as well as community activists, domestic abuse survivors and other speakers.

 

