LOADING

Type to search

Commissioner Bradshaw to hold virtual meeting on new Stone Mountain Senior and Community Center

Metro ATL

Commissioner Bradshaw to hold virtual meeting on new Stone Mountain Senior and Community Center

Alex Brown Oct 21, 2020

Steve Bradshaw. Photo by Rebecca Breyer
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and the county’s Community Development Department will accept public comments on the final phase of planning for the design, engineering, and programming for the new District 4 community and senior center, according to a press release from the county.

The virtual meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., and can be accessed via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/9738328532.

“I am pleased with the progress being made on the soon-to-come senior and community center,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “Constituents will have a great place where they can meet and enjoy themselves with the many amenities. I look forward to hearing from constituents at this next meeting,”

The proposed center will be located on county-owned land at 4875 Elam Road, Stone Mountain. The area was selected for a center based on a 2016 Comprehensive Feasibility Study that identified the area as a high priority for Senior Services and Community Activities. The proposed state-of-the-art, 24,000-square-foot center will include a multipurpose dining room, classrooms, fitness room, a therapeutic pool with lap lanes, and many other amenities.

The community meeting will include the following:

1. Project overview by Commissioner Bradshaw
2. Project schedule
3. Virtual tour of the proposed facility.
4. Question-and-answer session

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus