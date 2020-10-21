Commissioner Bradshaw to hold virtual meeting on new Stone Mountain Senior and Community Center

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and the county’s Community Development Department will accept public comments on the final phase of planning for the design, engineering, and programming for the new District 4 community and senior center, according to a press release from the county.

The virtual meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., and can be accessed via Zoom at https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/9738328532.

“I am pleased with the progress being made on the soon-to-come senior and community center,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “Constituents will have a great place where they can meet and enjoy themselves with the many amenities. I look forward to hearing from constituents at this next meeting,”

The proposed center will be located on county-owned land at 4875 Elam Road, Stone Mountain. The area was selected for a center based on a 2016 Comprehensive Feasibility Study that identified the area as a high priority for Senior Services and Community Activities. The proposed state-of-the-art, 24,000-square-foot center will include a multipurpose dining room, classrooms, fitness room, a therapeutic pool with lap lanes, and many other amenities.

The community meeting will include the following:

1. Project overview by Commissioner Bradshaw

2. Project schedule

3. Virtual tour of the proposed facility.

4. Question-and-answer session

