LOADING

Type to search

Commissioner Jeff Rader allocates $800,000 to aid District 2 nonprofits

Business COVID-19

Commissioner Jeff Rader allocates $800,000 to aid District 2 nonprofits

Alex Brown Oct 21, 2020

DeKalb County Commissioner Jeff Rader. Photo by Dan Whisenhunt
Share

 

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader has allocated $800,000 of CARES Act funding towards a Nonprofit Rapid Recovery Grant Program for nonprofit agencies that have their headquarters or primary location in District 2, according to a press release from the county.

The nonprofit agency must have either lost the ability to operate, been forced to close, have become negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, or laid off or furloughed employees.

Priority will be given to non-recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Agencies must meet nonprofit minimum thresholds to become a grant recipient. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined the health and economic wellbeing of many of our citizens and local nonprofit agencies,” Commissioner Rader said. “With support from the Board of Commissioners, we have established a program to help our local nonprofit organizations to continue providing vital necessities to DeKalb citizens.”

For a detailed description of the grant, a request form and to verify whether your organization is in District 2, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/district2grant. For more information, contact Commissioner Rader’s office at 404-371-2863.

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 
About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus