Commissioner Jeff Rader allocates $800,000 to aid District 2 nonprofits

Decatur, GA — DeKalb County District 2 Commissioner Jeff Rader has allocated $800,000 of CARES Act funding towards a Nonprofit Rapid Recovery Grant Program for nonprofit agencies that have their headquarters or primary location in District 2, according to a press release from the county.

The nonprofit agency must have either lost the ability to operate, been forced to close, have become negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, or laid off or furloughed employees.

Priority will be given to non-recipients of the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program. Agencies must meet nonprofit minimum thresholds to become a grant recipient. The deadline to apply is Oct. 30, 2020.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has undermined the health and economic wellbeing of many of our citizens and local nonprofit agencies,” Commissioner Rader said. “With support from the Board of Commissioners, we have established a program to help our local nonprofit organizations to continue providing vital necessities to DeKalb citizens.”

For a detailed description of the grant, a request form and to verify whether your organization is in District 2, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/district2grant. For more information, contact Commissioner Rader’s office at 404-371-2863.

