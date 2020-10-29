Commissioner Steve Bradshaw allocates $1.4 million to help Dekalb residents during pandemic

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw has allocated $1.4 million to assist 23 nonprofit, community-based agencies in helping DeKalb residents with food insecurities, rental assistance and other essential needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release from the county.

The aid came from District 4 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding.

“Nonprofit agencies play a vital role in society in partnering with government to improve the common good of society,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “I am confident that the 23 agencies receiving District 4 CARES Act funds will continue the very important work they already doing day in and day out assisting the most vulnerable among us.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has destabilized the security of many citizens and local nonprofit agencies. “There are those among us who are hurting,” Commissioner Bradshaw said. “Anything that we can to help mitigate the challenges faced by our fellow citizens is altogether fitting and appropriate.” The following agencies were allocated District 4 funds to provide various services and resources for those impacted by the pandemic:

Antioch A.M.E. Community Development Corp. Inc.

Atlanta Community Food Bank

Atlanta Legal Aid Society

Big Brothers, Big Sisters DeKalb County

Clarkston Community Center

DeKalb County Board of Health

DeKalb Chapter 100 Black Men of America

First African Community Development Corp.

Friends of Disabled Adults & Children

International Rescue Committee

K.D. Moore Community Development Corp.

Latin American Association

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia Inc.

Oakhurst Medical Centers

Our House Inc.

Positive Growth Inc.

Potter’s House Community Development Ctr. Inc.

Respectful Ways

Scottdale Early Learning

Sheltering Arms

Side by Side Brain Injury Clubhouse

WorkSource DeKalb

Wade Walker Park YMCA

