Dear Decaturish – Voters should call to check if concerned about their ‘My Voter’ page status

Dear Decaturish,

There are a lot of PSAs and voting tips floating around out there, nearly all of which point voters to their “My Voter” status page as a way to ensure their vote was accepted and will be counted on Election Day. I am writing so that voters are aware this page may not reflect all of the latest information for voters who have a “Challenged” status.

In my case, I received a provisional absentee ballot in September along with a “signature cure” form because I was unaware they matched your signature on your absentee ballot request to that on your license. My license contains a nearly illegible scrawl and I had signed my form more legibly, so due to this mismatch I was sent a provisional ballot. I emailed my cure form on October 12th, along with my license front and back to the email on the form, then called the office. I was told I was good to go and thus dropped my ballot off at a dropbox location. I later got a text from BallotTrax, which I’d signed up for in advance, that my ballot was accepted.

I refreshed the My Voter page regularly to make sure it was updated there as well. It did change to reflect that my ballot was received, but the status still read “Challenged” due to “Invalid Signature.” I called the voter registration number and was told yes, my ballot was accepted but that they cannot update that page. I assumed it would eventually get corrected.

As of today, October 30, the status still reads “Challenged.” However, I called again today and was assured my vote has been accepted and the challenge has been dropped. For Dekalb County readers in a similar predicament, who have sorted out any challenges and voted but for whom the status on their My Voter page has not changed, please know you can call 404-298-4020 for them to look into this concern and assure you that your vote will be counted.

With regards to the status ultimately being corrected, my understanding as of this writing is that this is done by the Secretary of State’s office, which you can also call to ensure the system accurately reflects your status.

Happy voting,

Lori Murphy