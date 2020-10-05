Decatur City Commission will consider street repair contract at Oct. 5 meeting

Share









Decatur, GA — The Decatur City Commission at its Oct. 5 meeting will consider awarding a $856,142 street milling and repair contract.

The winning bidder was Blount Construction Company of Marietta.

The contractor will make repairs to South Columbia Drive from East College Avenue to the city limits and includes sidewalk repair on that street as well as Kings Highway.

The Oct. 5 City Commission meeting starts with a work session at 6:30 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meetings will be held virtually. Here are the instructions on how to view and participate in the meetings:

WORK SESSION – 6:30 P.M. IMPACT FEE STUDY Access Instructions There will not be a physical location for members of the public to attend. Members of the public may access the meeting in one of two ways: 1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission work session at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. 2. Register in advance to view the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95338859712. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) CITY COMMISSION MEETING – 7:30 P.M. Access Instructions There will not be a physical location for members of the public to attend. Members of the public may access the meeting in one of two ways: 1. View the live broadcast of the Decatur City Commission meeting at https://www.decaturga.com/citycommission/page/streaming-video. 2. Register in advance to participate during either the “Public Comment” or “Requests and Petitions” portions of the meeting at https://zoom.us/j/95205762284. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting. You may also participate by phone by calling (929) 205-6099 and entering the meeting ID (The 11-digit number shown in the Zoom registration link.) If you are unable to participate in the virtual meeting, you may email your “public comments” on agenda items or submit “requests and petitions” by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5th to: Andrea Arnold, City Manager, andrea.arnold@decaturga.com

Other items on the Oct. 5 agenda include:

– A lease agreement with the Junior League of DeKalb County for property at 716 West Trinity Place.

– A $19,713 agreement with AECOM “for geotechnical services to determine the cause of roadway failures on Swanton Way and Jefferson Place.”

“Standard asphalt paving and patching practices were recently used at both locations, but continued deterioration indicates more extensive remedial measures will be required,” a memo attached to the City Commission meeting agenda says. “Test borings to a depth of 10 feet wa ill enable AECOM to provide a description of subsurface conditions and recommendations for remediation.”

– A proclamation in honor of Joy A. Jackson.

