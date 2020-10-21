Decatur launches virtual forum for strategic planning process

Share









Decatur, GA — As the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic persist, Decatur’s Destination: 2030 strategic planning process remains committed to capturing the full range of ideas and opinions held by Decatur residents, a press release says.

That’s why Decatur is rolling out the Strategic Plan Virtual Forums, an online meeting place where those who live, work, worship, play, or shop in Decatur can add to or comment on the topics raised during the recently completed Citizen Roundtables. Or you can put something new on the table. It can all be done at your own convenience via a smartphone or a home computer.

Check it out and contribute your views at http://bit.ly/300tKT6.

Even if you’ve participated in the Roundtables, you can further clarify or expand on the points discussed in your meetings. And if you’re new to the whole process, you can add your own perspective through survey questions and by posting thoughts on an “idea wall,” the press release says.

The Forums are an additional input opportunity added to the process to compensate for the difficulties imposed on the Roundtables by the COVID-19 pandemic. Though they wrapped up successfully in September, the city acknowledged that participation in the final round was difficult for many reorganizing their lives for working and school from home.

Visit decatur2030.com to learn more about the Destination: 2030 process thus far.

“I think we can all be proud of the way citizens adapted to the COVID emergency,” Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett said in the press release. “It says a lot about Decatur’s tradition of collaboration on issues important to the community’s future.”

