Decatur

Decatur School Board to hold first in-person meeting since pandemic began

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 12, 2020
CSD staff and parents have held two protests against the school distric'ts reopening plansA protestor holding a sign reading, "Dude: Not that kind of doctor. CSD deserves better." Photo by Alex Brown
Decatur, GA — Facing mounting pressure over its plans to bring teachers and students back into classrooms, the Decatur School Board on Oct. 13 plans to hold its first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

City Schools of Decatur plans to reopen schools beginning with staff returning October 12 and continuing throughout November. The plan has been heavily criticized by parents and teachers, prompting two protests outside of CSD’s central office.

A spokesperson for the district said, “The Board will hold the October 13 meeting in a hybrid format. The majority of the Board will be in person, and the public will be virtual. … The meeting will most likely be in the room where we usually hold work sessions.”

Media outlets, including Decaturish, were invited to attend the in-person meeting. Decaturish has declined the invitation and will view the meeting virtually.

The spokesperson did not respond to questions about why the board is opting to meet in person for the first time since March. Schools also closed in March.

The October 13 meeting will also allow more time for public comments.

According to the meeting agenda, “In order to maximize focus on the most pressing topic–school operations during this pandemic–and to ensure robust public input, the format for the October Board meeting will be different from past meetings. This meeting will begin with an extensive presentation by the administrative team, focusing on current plans, the recently posted CSD COVID-19 Safety, Facilities, and Healthy Schools Manual, and other common questions and concerns, followed by an extended public comment period. Common questions raised during the public comment period will be addressed immediately following public comment. This process is special to this meeting only, and public comment will return to the normal format in November.”

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. For instructions on how to attend, click here.

 

