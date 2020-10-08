DeKalb County Board of Health marks 100,000th COVID test

Share









Decatur, GA — The 100,000th COVID-19 specimen was collected on the morning of Oct. 1 at the Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church testing site in East Atlanta, according to a press release from the Dekalb County Board of Health.

“We certainly couldn’t have reached this milestone without tireless efforts of the Board of Health’s staff and our DeKalb County business and faith community partners, as well as local government,” said DeKalb County District Health Director S. Elizabeth Ford, M.D., M.B.A. “The business and faith communities have really stepped up to make their facilities and properties available. The residents of DeKalb County and surrounding communities will be forever grateful for their generosity during this pandemic.”

Although tremendous strides towards combating this pandemic have been made, there is still work to be done as the fight to combat COVID-19 continues, the Board of Health urges. The new mission for everyone in this battle, now more important than ever, is to get a flu shot; especially who are at high risk for developing serious flu complications including adults ages 65 and older, young children, pregnant women and people with chronic health conditions like asthma and diabetes.

Simultaneously, we cannot let our guard down as we continue to fight COVID-19. Following the COVID-19 safety guidelines and continued testing is key, as we continuously work to keep DeKalb’s community transmission rate below 5%.

COVID-19 testing is free and open to all individuals who wish to be tested. A driver’s license or identification card is not required, however registration in advance is strongly encouraged.

For current testing site hours of operation and online appointment scheduling for all DeKalb County Board of Health testing sites, visit dekalbhealth.net, or call the COVID-19 Call Center at (404) 294-3700, Option 1. Call center hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

Despite this milestone, the New York Times estimates that Georgia is only operating at 51% of the testing target.

