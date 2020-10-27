DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond joining the Oct. 28 Decaturish Twitch Show

Share









Decatur, GA — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond will join the Oct. 28 Decaturish Twitch show.

The show begins at 6 p.m. He will be joined by Decaturish contributors Hans Utz and George Chidi, as well as League of Women Voters of Georgia President Susannah Scott. He will also take questions from the audience.

The Decaturish Twitch Show broadcasts every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

We’ll see you on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m.

