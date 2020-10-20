DeKalb County creates webpage showing wait times at early voting locations

Share









DeKalb County, GA — If you’re interested in early voting but operating on a schedule, DeKalb County has a solution for you.

The county has launched a website providing voters with information about wait times at early voting locations. To access the website, click here and then click the banner at the top that says “Click here for DeKalb County Advance Voting Wait Times.”

That will take you to a map showing early voting locations around the county. Click the “OK” button on the banner that pops up when you visit the site, and you’ll see a map with orange circles noting early voting locations. To see the wait times, click on the orange circle noting the early voting location. In some cases, it will give you a drop-down menu of early voting locations. Select the location you want. Selecting a location will show you the address of the location, the hours it’s open as well as the estimated wait time for voting at that location.

The website also works on mobile devices.

The DeKalb County Board of Registration and elections has released an official map of early voting and absentee ballot drop box locations ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

To see a PDF of the map, click here.

Here is a photo of the map. The red stars are early voting locations. The green circles are absentee ballot drop boxes.

Early voting began on Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 30. While thousands are expected to cast absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distrust of the absentee ballot process and the reported problems delivering the mail prompted many to vote in person this year.

Unlike on Election Day, you do not have to vote at a specific polling place during early voting. To vote in-person during early voting, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card, according to georgia.gov.

You have to be 18 to vote.

People who wish to vote early and in person will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision, and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you can’t vote in person – either early or on Election Day – you also have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail or using a ballot drop box. The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office has established a website specifically for absentee ballot requests. To use that site, click here.

If you prefer to vote on Nov. 3, find your polling location and check whether your absentee ballot was accepted by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. To visit the page, click here. This page will also provide information about your polling place if you choose to vote on Election Day.

Please vote in the Nov. 3 elections.

