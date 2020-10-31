DeKalb County is giving its sanitation customers bigger trash cans

Share









DeKalb County, GA — DeKalb County this month began the third phase of deploying automated side loader garbage trucks.

During this phase, 43,000 households on select routes are being issued a 95-gallon garbage can in exchange for their old 65-gallon can.

“This is not an opt-in program,” a spokesperson for the county said. “Everyone will eventually get the cart.”

Some residents noticed the county making the switch this week.

“The 65-gallon roll cart issued to residents in 2015 is inadequate to meet the needs of many households, and leads to overflowing garbage bins, excess garbage at the curb, and slower collection,” a press release from the county says. “The 95-gallon roll cart decreases excess curbside garbage, and allows for garbage route optimization; improved curbside collection efficiency and serviceability; decreased labor, fuel and operating costs; and reduced employee workplace injuries using ASL trucks.”

There is one important change that customers will need to take note of. All trash will now be required to be placed inside the 95-gallon trash cans. County sanitation crews will no longer collect excess curbside garbage placed outside of the cans.

“Households with 95-gallon garbage roll carts must follow the Sanitation Division’s new curbside preparation and collection procedures requiring the placement of all household garbage in secure, durable plastic bags and inside the roll carts,” the press release from the county says. “Excess curbside garbage is not permitted for households with 95-gallon garbage roll carts. This curbside exchange project will occur over eight weeks on residents’ scheduled collection day, shortly after residents’ garbage collection has been completed by Sanitation Division field collection teams.”

The county provided instructions for people who want to find out if they will receive a 95-gallon can during this phase.

“To determine if a household will receive a 95-gallon garbage roll cart during this project, residents can visit www.dekalbsanitation.com, click on the homepage graphic referencing the curbside roll cart exchange project address verification, and follow the instructions provided,” the county’s press release said.

Here are step-by-step instructions on how to do that:

– Go to www.dekalbsanitation.com

– Click on the graphic which says “95-gallon roll cart curbside exchange project address verification”

(the direct link is: https://dekalbgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/lookup/index.html?appid=e160189f7c894f4ab1ee8d196025e18f)

– In the gray bar with the magnifie

r at the end, type in your address.

– When your address populates, click it to see your “Roll Cart Exchange Info.”