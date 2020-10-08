LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County launches new junior ranger program

Decatur Metro ATL

DeKalb County launches new junior ranger program

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 8, 2020
Image obtained via https://www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger
Share

 

Decatur, GA — There’s a new Junior Ranger program that’s aimed at children ages 5 to 12, DeKalb County announced.

The program, created by the county’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, is available now and will help families who want to get in touch with the natural world around them.

“The program includes an activity journal that will provide 12 fun activities designed to help children learn more about DeKalb’s parks and make enjoyable connections to the natural world,” a press release from the county says. “Junior Ranger participants will partake in adventurous scavenger hunts, leaf rubbings, bird watching, recycling and much more.”

DeKalb Park Naturalist Jonah McDonald said he’s excited to see the program get underway.

“I believe connection with nature is very important for youth and becoming a Junior Ranger is a great place to start,” he said in the press release.

After completing all 12 activities, participants can take the Junior Ranger Pledge.

They will promise to treat the Earth and all living things with care and respect, share their knowledge with others, encourage friends to protect special places and habitats and be a friend of nature and champion of history, the press release says. They’ll also get a badge from a DeKalb Park Naturalist.

According to the county, Junior Ranger participants can easily access and download a digital copy of the journal by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or picking up a printed copy at the following recreation centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

– Exchange Recreation Center

– Gresham Recreation Center

– Hamilton Recreation Center

– Mason Mill Recreation Center

– Midway Recreation Center

– Redan Recreation Center

– Tobie Grant Recreation Center

For more information and to sign up, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or email junior-ranger@dekalbcountyga.gov.

 

If you appreciate Decaturish, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus