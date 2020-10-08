DeKalb County launches new junior ranger program

Share









Decatur, GA — There’s a new Junior Ranger program that’s aimed at children ages 5 to 12, DeKalb County announced.

The program, created by the county’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs, is available now and will help families who want to get in touch with the natural world around them.

“The program includes an activity journal that will provide 12 fun activities designed to help children learn more about DeKalb’s parks and make enjoyable connections to the natural world,” a press release from the county says. “Junior Ranger participants will partake in adventurous scavenger hunts, leaf rubbings, bird watching, recycling and much more.”

DeKalb Park Naturalist Jonah McDonald said he’s excited to see the program get underway.

“I believe connection with nature is very important for youth and becoming a Junior Ranger is a great place to start,” he said in the press release.

After completing all 12 activities, participants can take the Junior Ranger Pledge.

They will promise to treat the Earth and all living things with care and respect, share their knowledge with others, encourage friends to protect special places and habitats and be a friend of nature and champion of history, the press release says. They’ll also get a badge from a DeKalb Park Naturalist.

According to the county, Junior Ranger participants can easily access and download a digital copy of the journal by visiting www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or picking up a printed copy at the following recreation centers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

– Exchange Recreation Center

– Gresham Recreation Center

– Hamilton Recreation Center

– Mason Mill Recreation Center

– Midway Recreation Center

– Redan Recreation Center

– Tobie Grant Recreation Center

For more information and to sign up, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov/parks/junior-ranger or email junior-ranger@dekalbcountyga.gov.

