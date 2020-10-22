DeKalb County seeks public input on its comprehensive plan update

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Department of Planning and Sustainability is seeking public input on the county’s Five-Year Comprehensive Plan Update.

The department will hold public meeting via Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 22, from 5 to 6 p.m. To join the meeting, go to https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/91524396384.

This is a mandatory five-year update required by the Department of Community Affair that every county must comply with in order to maintain its Qualified Local Government status.

The planning department will share updates to demographic data, land use amendments, community work programs, and a report of the county’s accomplishments. For more information, go to www.dekalbcountyga.gov/comprehensiveplan.

