DeKalb County to hold town hall on Oct. 19 to discuss changes to consent decree

Decatur Metro ATL

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 18, 2020
DeKalb County Georgia. Source: Google Maps.
Decatur, GA — DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond is holding a virtual town hall on modifications to the county’s federal consent decree.

The consent decree is a decade-old settlement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that mandated the county upgrade and fix its sewer system after years of letting it deteriorate.

According to the Champion newspaper, the county missed a June 2020 deadline to complete its repairs and might have to pay a fine.

The proposed modifications to the consent decree include:

– Increased oversight by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Georgia Environmental Protection Division and U.S. District Court.

– A deadline extension for completion of major repairs and upgrades of the sewer system.

– A civil penalty to be paid by the county.

“CEO Thurmond also will reveal DeKalb’s ‘Decade of Renewal,’ a 10-year plan already underway to upgrade the county’s sewer system,” a  press release from the county says.

Here are the details about attending the virtual town hall:

The virtual town hall meeting will be Monday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m., and can be accessed via:

www.dekalbcountyga.gov

Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County

Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via:

Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.

Social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.

Questions also will be accepted during the town hall at 404-371-2400.

 

