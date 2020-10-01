Dekalb County to host voter registration event Oct 5

Share









Decatur, GA — The DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections is holding an event on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to ensure all voters are ready for the upcoming general election, according to a press release from the county.

Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election. To register to vote online, click here.

The “Registered and Ready” annual event offers DeKalb residents with onsite resources to ensure they have information pertaining to voter registration, polling locations and more.

“DeKalb County is ready and prepared for what is slated to be one of the most historic elections of our lifetime and we want to make sure that every possible voter is armed with information pertaining to the general election,” said Erica Hamilton, DeKalb County elections director. “We are committed to ensuring every DeKalb resident who wants to vote can vote, and our ‘Registered and Ready’ event is designed to provide a final voter registration opportunity and additional resources.”

“Registered and Ready” is an outdoor event which will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office, 4380 Memorial Drive, Decatur, GA 30032. Attendees will be able to register to vote, update their registration, and verify their polling place. DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office personnel will also provide information about in-person safety guidelines, early voting sites and hours, as well as information for Election Day polling locations and hours.

For more information, contact the DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections Office at 404-298-4020, visit DeKalb County Voter Registration and Elections at www.dekalbvotes.com or visit the Georgia Secretary of State at sos.ga.gov.

