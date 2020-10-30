DeKalb County unable to address water leak in Laurel Ridge due to downed power lines

Share









Greater Decatur, GA — The Laurel Ridge neighborhood currently has 264 residents without power, courtesy of Tropical Storm Zeta.

The storm also caused water leaks leading to low water pressure, which the county can’t fix until it’s safe to do so.

Zeta, which blew through the area Thursday morning, also brought along strong winds that continued into Thursday night, Oct. 29. According to a resident of the neighborhood, those winds knocked over a tree, caused a transformer to explode, and ruptured two water lines.

There’s no estimated time for restoration for the 264 residents of Laurel Ridge affected by the outage, according to Georgia Power.

The county says it can’t fix the water pressure issue at this time.

“Some DeKalb County water customers in the Laurel Ridge community are experiencing temporary water pressure decreases due to a water system leak,” the county said. “Strong winds from Tropical Storm Zeta knocked down trees and power lines in the area making it unsafe to assess and repair the leaks. Once Georgia Power determines that the area is safe for county crews, DeKalb Watershed will make any necessary repairs.”

Georgia Power said Friday evening that power had been restored to 675,000 customers who lost it due to Zeta. The power company expects service to be restored to 95 percent of its customers by Sunday night, but predicted the “great majority” of customers would have their power restored before then.

