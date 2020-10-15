DeKalb Superintendent will discuss reopening plans during Decaturish Twitch show

Share









Decatur, GA — There will be a special episode of the Decaturish Twitch show on Oct. 16 featuring DeKalb County Schools Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris.

The show, which will broadcast at 3 p.m., will cover the school district’s plans to transition from virtual to in-person learning. Viewers will be able to ask questions of the superintendent for 30 minutes.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m., but starting next week the show will broadcast on Wednesdays only with special episodes as needed.

Be sure to tune in to the show

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel.

We’ll see you on Oct. 16 at 3 p.m.

