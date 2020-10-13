Faith communities rang bells to commemorate COVID-19 victims

Share









Decatur, GA — Faith communities throughout Decatur and DeKalb County rang bells 200 times on Oct. 3 in memory of the more than 200,000 Americans and approximately one million people around the world who have died from COVID-19.

“There are 200,000 families across our nation right now who have lost loved ones. Many were not able to go to the hospital to be with their loved one when they died. It’s awfully easy to skim by and forget that this is a national tragedy,” said the Rev. David Jordan, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Decatur.

The First Baptist Church was joined by other faith groups who gathered on the church’s lawn, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and representatives of the Baha’i faith.

“I think people just need a way to express our collective grief and try to find some kind of unity in this time of divisiveness, anger and lack of respect we’re showing each other. This is an opportunity to provide some unity and to remember,” said Jordan.

Here is an 11 Alive story about the event: