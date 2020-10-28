Flash flood watch in effect as Tropical Storm Zeta moves through the Decatur area

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA — Stay on your toes, Decatur and DeKalb County residents. Tropical Storm Zeta is moving through the area and bringing lots of rain, winds and possible flooding along with it.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a flash flood watch in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29. Rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday.

The city of Decatur issued the following warning:

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has advised of the potential for severe weather conditions tonight into Thursday due to Tropical Storm Zeta. Currently, much of north and west Georgia are under a tropical storm watch as well as a flash flood watch until midday on Thursday, 10/29. The main impacts include: – Heavy Rain (widespread 2-4 inches) – Flooding and flash flooding – Strong and Damaging Winds (could down trees/power lines) Here are ways you can get prepared now: – Keep updated on the latest weather by tuning in to your local weather channel and downloading a weather notification app so that it will notify you when a television or radio isn’t nearby. – Sign up for the City’s Smart911 notification system to receive emergency weather alerts should your property be included in a storm predicting polygon. – Determine a safe place to shelter in the event of damaging winds or a tornado. Look around your place for helmets, pillows, e.g. anything you can use to protect your head in the event of flying objects in high winds. As always, it’s good to be on the lowest floor of a house or structure since winds are less strong near the surface. – Charge your devices including smartphones, laptops, etc. now, and leave them charging. – Clear sidewalks and drains near your property of fallen leaves; however, do not push into the street as the additional material in the roadway could block storm water drains.

COVID-19 testing sites will close Thursday due to the storm. Here’s the full announcement from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

COVID-19 Testing and Drive-Thru Flu Shot Sites to Close Thursday Due to Forecasted Effects from Remnants of Hurricane Zeta DECATUR, Ga. – Due to the threat of inclement weather conditions from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta, the DeKalb County Board of Health will close its COVID-19 testing and drive-thru flu shot locations on Thursday, October 29. COVID-19 testing appointments scheduled for Thursday will be moved to Friday and Saturday. Drive-thru flu shot appointments scheduled for Thursday will be rescheduled to Friday and next week. For more resources and information about COVID-19, visit the DeKalb County Board of Health’s COVID-19 website at dekalbhealth.net/covid-19. Information about the flu and immunization programs, including on-site worksite or community flu clinics, visit dekalbhealth.net/flu or call 404-294-3700, Option 2.

DeKalb County warned that the rains could create sewer overflows. Here’s the full announcement from DeKalb County:

The National Weather Service is predicting significant rainfall today and Thursday, and because the ground is already saturated, the runoff from these storms could result in sewer overflows and spills. In DeKalb County, the public is asked to report any indication of overflows and spills by calling 770-270-6243, which operates 24 hours a day. DeKalb County has a very aggressive monitoring and reporting system which allows the county to identify spills that are not reported by the public. In 2018, the county deployed electronic flow monitors to collect real-time data to locate, identify, reduce and eliminate wet weather spills. Additionally, flow monitors are used to collect data to identify stormwater intrusion. Without flow monitors, it is extremely difficult if not impossible to pinpoint, assess and mitigate spills. “Stormwater intrusion into the sewer system is a major source of overflows and spills in our county,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. To prepare for the continued rainfall, county crews are: – Monitoring weather predictions, including rainfall amounts and wind gusts. – Deploying additional crews for key response and service areas, including dispatch, spill response, plant operations and maintenance, and flow monitoring. – Fueling generators, vehicles, heavy equipment and pumps. – Ensuring sufficient warehouse stocking levels for equipment and supplies such as rain suits, gloves, face shields and saws. – Putting existing contracted vendors on standby to provide additional needed resources and equipment. Teams of employees are sent out immediately after major storms. Teams are also inspecting stream rights-of-way and sampling water to identify spills so remediation can begin as soon as possible. Homeowners can assist with reducing spills by eliminating sources such as illegal connections to sanitary sewer systems and replacing missing and broken sewer cleanout caps.

