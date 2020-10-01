For our paying supporters: The October 2020 E-Edition is here!

Share









Decatur, GA — The October 2020 e-edition has been distributed to our 1,370 paying supporters.

This month’s edition featured an in depth discussion about the future of Legacy Park as well as other news from our community.

If you’re a paying supporter and didn’t get your copy, let us know by emailing editor@decaturish.com. If you’d like to start receiving the e-edition, sign up to become a paying supporter by visiting Supportmylocalnews.com. For as little as$3 a month you can receive the e-edition and help pay for the vital journalism that Decaturish.com provides.

Here is a copy of last month’s e-edition: SEPT2020

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.