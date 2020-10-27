Fulton County Schools temporarily closes another school due to COVID-19

Share









Fulton County, GA — Fulton County Schools this week announced a third temporary school closure due to COVID-19.

Students in Fulton County returned to full in-person instruction, five days a week, on Oct. 14, allowing families to choose whether to return or learn virtually. Parents frustrated with virtual learning in DeKalb County and City Schools of Decatur have been following the developments in Fulton County Schools and wondering why local schools can’t provide a similar option.

The reopening didn’t last a full week without two school closures. The district temporarily closed Banneker High School in College Park two days after reopening after six cases were reported at the school, according to WSB-TV. Students there resumed virtual learning. Soon after, Fulton County Schools announced the temporary closure of Cambridge High School in Milton after three or more cases were detected there, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

On Oct. 27, Fox 5 Atlanta reported that another Fulton County School, Hembree Springs Elementary, also is temporarily closed.

Fulton County Schools as of Oct. 25 has 70 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students and staff and 724 students and staff are quarantining, according to the latest report from the school district.

In a Facebook post about Hembree Springs Elementary, the school district said that outbreaks of COVID-19 are expected following the decision to reopen.

“We anticipate that additional cases may occur. We are following the process we had laid out to address these with a localized approach to closure,” the school district said. “The district continues to operate with face-to-face and remote learning instruction across the county and students will continue to learn. We fully acknowledge there are going to be cases from time-to-time that will require us to act. We are committed to following the process we have outlined to keep our students and staff safe and limit disruption to learning.”

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.