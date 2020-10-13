Gathered and Grounded will have virtual LGBTQ+ Youth Pride celebration

Share









Decatur, GA – Gathered and Grounded is taking its annual LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Celebration virtual.

Thhis year’s event will occur on Oct. 24, 6pm – 11pm EST, a press release announced. Gathered and Grounded is a space dedicated to youth with a focus on all aspects of their well being.

In October of 2019, Gathered and Grounded held its first youth pride celebration. The Atlanta community came together to sponsor the event, making it free to LGBTQ+ youth and allies ages 12-19. The day included expressive art activities, talking circles, a shared meal and a coffee variety show. From the celebration, monthly variety shows became the norm at Gathered and Grounded. Preston Woodruff became the host and will do so at this year’s celebration.

Gathered and Grounded will have other groups join this year’s celebration. James Lecesne, co-founder of The Trevor Project and the Future Perfect Project, will be the celebrations’s opening speaker. The Furture Perfect Project will offer their Loud & Queer

workshop which will provide a space for teens to express themselves in song and writing. Additionally, LGBTQ+ young adult authors will be a part of the evening along with a LGBTQ+History Game Show.

A portion of the evening will be dedicated to mental health care, knowing mental health is a challenge for teens and magnified within the LGBTQ+ community. The Trevor Project will be one of the participants in the session. The pandemic has added another level of stress and a sense of disconnection to others, so time is built into the evening for networking and socializing.

Gathered and Grounded’s hope is to provide a space where teens can connect. With being virtual, this celebration has the potential to reach teens who may be in more remote places with little access to resources within their communities. For this reason, Gathered and Grounded is building an extensive list of resources that attendees can access and take with them.

Procedures have been put in place to make the celebration a safe space. More information along with registration can be found on the celebration’s webpage, LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Celebration.

