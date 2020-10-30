LOADING

Gov. Brian Kemp renews public health emergency order, COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Brian Kemp renews public health emergency order, COVID-19 restrictions

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 30, 2020
Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a televised town hall on March 26. Screen shot taken from a live feed of the town hall event.
Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state’s public health emergency order and certain restrictions intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“On Oct. 30, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 10.30.20.01 and Executive Order 10.30.20.02, extending the public health state of emergency through Dec. 9 and renewing current COVID-19 restrictions with minimal changes to the sections on Healthcare and Governments,” Kemp’s Office said. “The Order extending the public health state of emergency (10.30.20.01) is effective immediately. Executive Order 10.30.20.02 takes effect on November 1 at 12:00 AM and runs through November 15 at 11:59 PM.”

The governor’s executive orders are available to be read here.

 

