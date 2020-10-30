Gov. Brian Kemp renews public health emergency order, COVID-19 restrictions

Share









Atlanta, GA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the state’s public health emergency order and certain restrictions intended to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“On Oct. 30, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 10.30.20.01 and Executive Order 10.30.20.02, extending the public health state of emergency through Dec. 9 and renewing current COVID-19 restrictions with minimal changes to the sections on Healthcare and Governments,” Kemp’s Office said. “The Order extending the public health state of emergency (10.30.20.01) is effective immediately. Executive Order 10.30.20.02 takes effect on November 1 at 12:00 AM and runs through November 15 at 11:59 PM.”

The governor’s executive orders are available to be read here.

