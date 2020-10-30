Groundbreaking planned for Publix-anchored shopping center in Tucker

Share









Tucker, GA — Real estate investment firm Branch Properties says there will be a groundbreaking for a Publix-anchored shopping center slated for Hugh Howell Road.

The groundbreaking event will take place on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Speakers will include Mayor Frank Auman, Council Member Pat Soltys and members of the Branch leadership team.

“Slated for completion in late summer 2021, Hugh Howell Marketplace will span 89,510 square feet on the corner of Hugh Howell Road and Mountain Industrial Blvd., eventually serving the residents of the city of Tucker, including the surrounding Smoke Rise neighborhood,” Branch Properties said in a press release. “Anchored by a 48,387-square-foot Publix supermarket, the development will also include space for a variety of retail and service offerings. Chase Bank has also already signed on to occupy space in the center.”

President of Branch Properties Nick Telesca said the shopping center will provide an “elevated and convenient shopping experience” for the city of Tucker.

