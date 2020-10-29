Halloween happenings in Decatur to include tours and crafts

Share









Decatur, GA — Although some traditional Halloween activities such as parades and trick-or-treating are discouraged by health officials this year due to the ongoing pandemic, the City of Decatur is still offering several safe ways to celebrate, according to the Decatur Minute.

Here are the festivities planned:

-Join arborists on Saturday, October 31 from 1-3 p.m. for the “Walking Past the Dead” Tree Tour. Visitors will walk a trail showcasing trees in the Historic Decatur Cemetery with an arborist stationed at each to share interesting facts and stories. This event is free but donations will be accepted for Women Arborists of the Southeast Scholarship Fund and Friends of the Decatur Cemetery.

Social distancing will be required for non-family groups and each group size is limited to no more than 10 people. Masks will be required by attendees during the presentations. Reservations are not required. For more information, contact Kay.Evanovich@decaturga.com.

-Enjoy making a fun Halloween craft that you can use to decorate your home with. Using a balloon, glue and yarn, you will create a 3-D spider web. The directions are included, as are all the supplies you will need. Pick yours up at the Glenlake Tennis Center. Supplies are limited, so stop on by today. For more information, contact Sara.Holmes@decaturga.com.

-Take a journey through time with the DeKalb History Center for stories from the vibrant past of the Historic DeKalb Courthouse. These stories include historical events, unexplained occurrences, and untold stories that still haunt these walls and for this year’s spooky tour they enlisted the help of local psychic medium to help communicate with the spirits who reportedly linger on the grounds of the courthouse.

The Virtual Spooky Tour is a pre-recorded video tour. Purchase your tickets at dekalbhistory.org. When your ticket is purchased, you will be sent the video link to watch at your convenience.

