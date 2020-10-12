LOADING

Type to search

Happy dance lands employee and her new boss spot on ‘Ellen’ show

Decatur Food Metro ATL

Happy dance lands employee and her new boss spot on ‘Ellen’ show

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 12, 2020
In this photo released by Warner Bros., a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is seen at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.)
Share

 

Greater Decatur, GA — Kallayah Jones’s moment of pure joy after nailing a job interview became a viral sensation and landed her a different kind of interview, seated across from Ellen DeGeneres.

Jones and her new boss, Dakara Spence, appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Oct. 12. According to “People” magazine, Jones struggled with homelessness for two years prior to interviewing for a job at The Spot Sports Bar and Grill in greater Decatur.

Jones said prior to the job interview, she had gone through “a very hard time.”

“I didn’t have any clothes,” she told Ellen. “… I didn’t have any sneakers or any flats or anything like that, so I came in slippers, and I was hoping and praying that she did not turn me away, because I needed this job. Like, I needed it. And when she didn’t turn me away, she said, ‘Come on, let’s go do the interview.’ I looked at her. I was like for real? Like are you serious? And she was like, ‘Yeah, come on.'”

Spence saw the dance on a security camera video when Jones left the interview and stood in the parking lot. The video, posted on TikTok, has racked up millions of views and has been featured in several news articles.

“I’m not here to judge nobody,” Spence told ellen. “My grandmother and my mother always said never judge nobody, because you never know what they’re going through.”

If there’s a lesson to be gleaned from the video, it’s an old one: don’t give up.

“Just because your’e going through a hard time, doesn’t mean that you can give up,” Jones said. “You can still dance your way through life and still act like nobody’s watching, and I promise you somebody is going to watch you and you’ll be OK.”

The segment ended with the show’s sponsor, Shutterfly, giving Jones and Spence a check for $15,000 to help them fulfill their dreams of returning to school to further their educations.

Here’s the segment from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Here’s a CBS 46 report on the viral video:

 

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

 

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus