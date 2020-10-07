LOADING

In-person early voting starts October 12

Decatur Elections

Alex Brown Oct 7, 2020

Carol Calvert (l) and Lisa Cottrell handle the voter registration table during a ‘Get out the Vote’ rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice at the ArtLot in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — If you will be voting in-person for the Nov. 3 election, this is a reminder that early voting begins Oct. 12.

Unlike on Election Day, you do not have to vote at a specific polling place during early voting. To find early voting polling places in your county, visit the Advanced Voting page on the Secretary of State’s website and select your county from the drop-down menu.

To vote in-person during early voting, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card, according to georgia.gov.

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision, and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you can’t vote in person – either early or on Election Day – you also have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

 

