In-person early voting starts October 12

Share









Decatur, GA — If you will be voting in-person for the Nov. 3 election, this is a reminder that early voting begins Oct. 12.

Unlike on Election Day, you do not have to vote at a specific polling place during early voting. To find early voting polling places in your county, visit the Advanced Voting page on the Secretary of State’s website and select your county from the drop-down menu.

To vote in-person during early voting, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card, according to georgia.gov.

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision, and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you can’t vote in person – either early or on Election Day – you also have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about your community. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.