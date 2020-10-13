Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization to elect new officers

Share









By Sara Amis, contributor

Atlanta, GA — The October 10 meeting of the Kirkwood Neighbors’ Organization was brief and mainly focused on upcoming events.

Atlanta City Council member Natalyn Archibong encouraged Kirkwood residents to vote early. There will be an official drop box for mail-in ballots at the Kirkwood Library. Early voting has been moved to Coan Park Recreation Center, and will run from October 12 to October 25. Monday through Friday voting will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

KNO officer elections will be held at the November meeting. All offices are up for re-election, but the Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer are at the end of their two-year term limits. “We need volunteers to run for those positions,” said current President Katie Kissel. “They must have attended four meetings between now and last October, and must be a dues paying member.” Additional information including bylaws is available from the new KNO website designed by Kirkwood Cares chair Justin Schaeffer.

Owner Mike Horn presented a liquor permit application for The Abby Singer, which was approved. The Abby Singer will be the first restaurant to open at the Pullman Yard development at 225 Rogers Street. The opening was originally planned for this past summer, but has been delayed due to the pandemic. The menu will be a chef’s Midwestern comfort food, including a version of “hot dish.”

The new Kirkwood newsletter will be distributed to every doorstep in Kirkwood on October 24. “We have a pretty big staff, so there will be plenty of content. I’m excited,” said Kissel. Volunteers to help distribute the newsletters are requested.

