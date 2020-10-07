Lifeline Animal Project offering fee-waived adoptions on foster pets

Share









Atlanta, GA — LifeLine Animal Project is offering a fee-waived foster adoption promotion now through October 11, a press release said.

Any dog or cat currently living in a foster home is eligible for a fee-waived adoption, including foster pets from the LifeLine Community Animal Center, DeKalb County Animal Services and Fulton County Animal Services shelters. The adoption includes the animal’s spay/neuter, vaccinations and microchip, a $350 value, for no additional cost, and there is no need to go to the actual shelter. Applicants will be screened to ensure pets go to loving homes.

Potential adopters may view available foster pets by visiting LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt-a-foster and selecting a shelter.

Next, they can meet a pet or learn more about them by clicking the ‘Adopt me!’ button which will put them in touch with the pet’s foster parent. Foster parents can provide a wealth of information about the dog or cat and help potential adopters assess whether the pet is a good choice for their lifestyle. Finally, after meeting the pet, if the potential adopter would like to adopt them, they’ll fill out an online application that will be reviewed by a LifeLine adoption counselor. Once approved, they’ll sign an online adoption contract and pick up their dog from the foster parent.

