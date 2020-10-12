Share









DeKalb County, GA — A long line of voters gathered outside the Voter Registration and Elections Office on Oct. 12, the first day of early voting in the Nov. 3 elections.

While thousands are expected to cast absentee ballots this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, distrust of the absentee ballot process and the reported problems delivering the mail prompted many to vote in person this year.

Early voting ends Oct. 30. There will be opportunities to vote on Saturdays and Sundays before the election. For a full list of early locations and times, click here.

Unlike on Election Day, you do not have to vote at a specific polling place during early voting. To vote in-person during early voting, you’ll need to bring a valid photo ID such as a driver’s license, passport, or voter identification card, according to georgia.gov.

You have to be 18 to vote.

People who wish to vote early and in person will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The polls offer audio ballots for voters who are blind or have low vision, and booths for voters in wheelchairs. If you need help with your ballot, you can ask a family member or friend to come with you to the polls and fill the ballot in with your choices.

If you can’t vote in person – either early or on Election Day – you also have the option to request an absentee ballot to vote by mail.

If you prefer to vote on Nov. 3, find your polling location by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. To visit the page, click here.

