Oct. 21 Decaturish Twitch Show will discuss the Nov. 3 election with GeorgiaVoter.guide founders

Oct. 21 Decaturish Twitch Show will discuss the Nov. 3 election with GeorgiaVoter.guide founders

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 21, 2020

 

Carol Calvert holds a sign during a ‘Get out the Vote’ rally hosted by the Avondale Alliance for Racial Justice in Avondale Estates on September 19, 2020. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Margaret Arnett and Derek Spransy, the cofounders of GeorgiaVoter.guide, will join the Oct. 21 Decaturish Twitch show to discuss the Nov. 3 election.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show broadcasts every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Georgiavoter.guide is a nonpartisan election resource that provides people with “everything you need to know about being a voter in the state of Georgia.”

Topics for the Oct. 21 show include:

– How best to return absentee ballots

– How to handle provisional ballots

– Accepting that the election doesn’t end on Nov. 3 and resetting expectations for election night

– Why voting now – either via early voting or dropping off an absentee ballot – is the best way to ensure your vote is counted

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here. (To create an account, click the purple “sign up” button in the upper right-hand corner of the Twitch website.)

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel. To see the Youtube channel, click here.

We’ll see you on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

 

