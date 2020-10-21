Oct. 21 Decaturish Twitch Show will discuss the Nov. 3 election with GeorgiaVoter.guide founders

Share









Decatur, GA — Margaret Arnett and Derek Spransy, the cofounders of GeorgiaVoter.guide, will join the Oct. 21 Decaturish Twitch show to discuss the Nov. 3 election.

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show broadcasts every Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Georgiavoter.guide is a nonpartisan election resource that provides people with “everything you need to know about being a voter in the state of Georgia.”

Topics for the Oct. 21 show include:

– How best to return absentee ballots

– How to handle provisional ballots

– Accepting that the election doesn’t end on Nov. 3 and resetting expectations for election night

– Why voting now – either via early voting or dropping off an absentee ballot – is the best way to ensure your vote is counted

Be sure to tune in to the show and if you want to ask questions, create an account and give us a follow on Twitch by clicking here.

People interested in viewing past episodes should subscribe to the Decaturish Youtube channel.

We’ll see you on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.

