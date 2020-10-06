Oct. 6 Georgia COVID-19 update: 324,650 cases, 7,229 deaths

Share









Atlanta, GA — The state of Georgia as of Oct. 6 has 324,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,229 related deaths.

There are 29,154 hospitalizations and 5,405 ICU admissions.

There are 28,258 confirmed cases and 581 deaths in Fulton County. There are 19,263 cases and 373 deaths in DeKalb County.

Here are the daily counts of COVID-19 cases and deaths since April 27.

Monday, Oct. 5 — 323,714 cases, 7,192 deaths

Sunday, Oct. 4 — 322,925 cases, 7,162 deaths

Saturday, Oct. 3 — 322,078 cases, 7,134 deaths

Friday, Oct. 2 — 320,634 cases, 7,106 deaths

Thursday, Oct. 1 — 319,334 cases, 7,063 deaths

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — 318,026 cases, 7,021 deaths

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — 316,306 cases, 6,994 deaths

Monday, Sept. 28 — 315,281 cases, 6,961 deaths

Sunday, Sept. 27 — 314,685 cases, 6,946 deaths

Saturday, Sept. 26 — 313,873 cases, 6,914 deaths

Friday, Sept. 25 — 312,514 cases, 6,874 deaths

Thursday, Sept. 24 — 311,046 cases, 6,822 deaths

Wednesday, Sept 23 — 309,678 cases, 6,773 deaths

Tuesday, Sept 22 — 308,221 cases, 6,677 deaths

Monday, Sept 21 — 307,339 cases, 6,604 deaths

Sunday, Sept. 20 — 306,155 cases, 6,602 deaths

Saturday, Sept. 19 — 305,021 cases, 6,599 deaths

Friday, Sept. 18 — 302,737 cases, 6,537 deaths

Thursday, Sept. 17 — 300,903 cases, 6,474 deaths

Wednesday, Sept. 16 — 299,056 cases, 6,419 deaths

Tuesday, Sept. 15 — 296,833 cases, 6,398 deaths

Monday, Sept. 14 — 295,337 cases, 6,353 deaths

Sunday, Sept. 13 — 294,314 cases, 6,333 deaths

Saturday, Sept. 12 — 292,905 cases, 6,287 deaths

Friday, Sept. 11 — 290,781 cases, 6,246 deaths

Thursday, Sept. 10 — 289,123 cases, 6,204 deaths

Wednesday, Sept. 9 — 287,287 cases, 6,128 deaths

Tuesday, Sept. 8 — 285,350 cases, 6,070 deaths

Monday, Sept. 7 — 283,807 cases, 6,044 deaths

Sunday, Sept. 6 — 283,199 cases, 6,037 deaths

Saturday, Sept. 5 — 281,548 cases, 5,977 deaths

Friday, Sept. 4 — 279,354 cases, 5,931 deaths

Thursday, Sept. 3 — 277,288 cases, 5,868 deaths

Wednesday, Sept. 2 — 274,613 cases, 5,795 deaths

Tuesday, Sept. 1 — 272,697 cases, 5,733 deaths

Monday, Aug. 31 — 270,471 cases, 5,632 deaths

Sunday, Aug. 30 — 268,973 cases, 5,604 deaths

Saturday, Aug. 29 — 267,758 cases, 5,576 deaths

Friday, Aug. 28 — 265,372 cases, 5,471 deaths

Thursday, Aug. 27 — 263,074 cases, 5,393 deaths

Wednesday, Aug. 26 — 260,590 cases, 5,311 deaths

Tuesday, Aug. 25 — 258,354 cases, 5,262 deaths

Monday, Aug. 24 — 256,253 cases, 5,156 deaths

Sunday, Aug. 23 — 253,949 cases, 5,132 deaths

Saturday, Aug. 22 — 252,222 cases, 5,092 deaths

Friday, Aug. 21 — 249,630 cases, 4,998 deaths

Thursday, Aug. 20 — 246,741 cases, 4,904 deaths

Wednesday, Aug. 19 — 241,677 cases, 4,794 deaths

Tuesday, Aug. 18 — 241,677 cases, 4,794 deaths

Monday, Aug. 17 — 238,861 cases, 4,727 deaths

Sunday, Aug. 16 — 237,030 cases, 4,702 deaths

Saturday, Aug. 15 — 235,168 cases, 4,669 deaths

Friday, Aug. 14 — 231,895 cases, 4,573 deaths

Thursday, Aug. 13 — 228,668 cases, 4,538 deaths

Wednesday, Aug. 12 — 226,153 cases, 4,456 deaths

Tuesday, Aug. 11 — 222,588 cases, 4,351 deaths

Monday, Aug. 10 — 219,025 cases, 4,229 deaths

Sunday, Aug. 9 — 216,596 cases, 4,199 deaths

Saturday, Aug. 8 — 213,427 cases, 4,186 deaths

Friday, Aug. 7 — 209,004 cases, 4,117 deaths

Thursday, Aug. 6 — 204,895 cases, 4,026 deaths

Wednesday, Aug. 5 — 201,713 cases, 3,984 deaths

Tuesday, Aug. 4 — 197,948 cases, 3,921 deaths

Monday, Aug. 3 — 195,435 cases, 3,842 deaths

Sunday, Aug. 2 — 193,177 cases, 3,840 deaths

Saturday, Aug. 1 — 190,012 cases, 3,825 deaths

Friday, July 31 — 186,352 cases, 3,752 deaths

Thursday, July 30 — 182,286 cases, 3,671 deaths

Wednesday, July 29 — 178,323 cases, 3,642 deaths

Tuesday, July 28 — 175,052 cases, 3,563 deaths

Monday, July 27 — 170,843 cases, 3,509 deaths

Sunday, July 26 — 167,953 cases, 3,498 deaths

Saturday, July 25 — 165,188 cases, 3,495 deaths

Friday, July 24 — 161,401 cases, 3,442 deaths

Thursday, July 23 — 156,588 cases, 3,360 deaths

Wednesday, July 22 — 152,302 cases, 3,335 deaths

Tuesday, July 21 — 148,988 cases, 3,254 deaths

Monday, July 20 — 145,575 cases, 3,176 deaths

Sunday, July 19 — 143,123 cases, 3,173 deaths

Saturday, July 18 — 139,872 cases, 3,168 deaths

Friday, July 17 — 135,183 cases, 3,132 deaths

Thursday, July 16 — 131,275 cases, 3,104 deaths

Wednesday, July 15 — 127,834 cases, 3,091 deaths

Tuesday, July 14 — 123,963 cases, 3,054 deaths

Monday, July 13 — 120,569 cases, 3,026 deaths

Sunday, July 12 — 116,926 cases, 3,001 deaths

Saturday, July 11 — 114,401 cases, 2,996 deaths

Friday, July 10 — 111,211 cases, 2,965 deaths

Thursday, July 9 — 106,727 cases, 2,930 deaths

Wednesday, July 8 — 103,890 cases, 2,922 deaths

Tuesday, July 7 — 100,470 cases, 2,899 deaths

Monday, July 6 — 97,064 cases, 2,878 deaths

Sunday, July 5 — 95,516 cases, 2,860 deaths

Saturday, July 4 — 93,319 cases, 2,857 deaths

Friday, July 3 — 90,493 cases, 2,856 deaths

Thursday, July 2 — 87,709 cases, 2,849 deaths

Wednesday, July 1 — 84,237 cases, 2,827 deaths

Tuesday, June 30 — 81,291 cases, 2,805 deaths

Monday, June 29 — 79,417 cases, 2,784 deaths

Sunday, June 28 — 77,210 cases, 2,778 deaths

Saturday, June 27 — 74,985 cases, 2,776 deaths

Friday, June 26 — 72,995 cases, 2,770 deaths

Thursday, June 25 — 71,095 cases, 2,745 deaths

Wednesday, June 24 — 69,381 cases, 2,698 deaths

Tuesday, June 23 — 67,675 cases, 2,687 deaths

Monday, June 22 — 65,928 cases, 2,648 deaths

Sunday, June 21 — 64,701 cases, 2,643 deaths

Saturday, June 20 — 63,809 cases, 2,642 deaths

Friday, June 19 — 62,009 cases, 2,636 deaths

Thursday, June 18 — 60,912 cases, 2,605 deaths

Wednesday, June 17 — 60,030 cases, 2,575 deaths

Tuesday, June 16 — 59,078 cases, 2,529 deaths

Monday, June 15 — 58,414 cases, 2,494 deaths

Sunday, June 14 — 57,681 cases, 2,451 deaths

Saturday, June 13 — 56,801 cases, 2,446 deaths

Friday, June 12 — 55,783 cases, 2,418 deaths

Thursday, June 11 — 54,973 cases, 2,375 deaths

Wednesday, June 10 — 53,980 cases, 2,329 deaths

Tuesday, June 9 — 53,249 cases, 2,285 deaths

Monday, June 8 — 52,497 cases, 2,208 deaths

Sunday, June 7 — 51,898 cases, 2,180 deaths

Saturday, June 6 — 51,359 cases, 2,178 deaths

Friday, June 5 — 50,621 cases, 2,174 deaths

Thursday, June 4 — 49,847 cases, 2,147 deaths

Wednesday, June 3 — 48,894 cases, 2,123 deaths

Tuesday, June 2 — 48,207, 2,102 deaths

Monday, June 1 — 47,618 cases, 2,074 deaths

Sunday, May 31 — 47,063 cases, 2,053 deaths

Saturday, May 30 — 46,286 cases, 2,003 deaths

Friday, May 29 — 45,670 cases, 1,974 deaths

Thursday, May 28 — 45,070 cases, 1,962 deaths

Wednesday, May 27 — 44,421 cases, 1,907 deaths

Tuesday, May 26 — 43,730 cases, 1,871 deaths

Monday, May 25 – 43,344 cases, 1,830 deaths

Sunday, May 24 – 42,838 cases, 1,824 deaths

Saturday, May 23 – 42,132 cases, 1,811 deaths

Friday, May 22 – 41,218 cases, 1,785 deaths

Thursday, May 21 – 40,405 cases, 1,754 deaths

Wednesday, May 20 – 39,647 cases, 1,687 deaths

Tuesday, May 19 – 38,721 cases, 1,664 deaths

Monday, May 18 – 38,081 cases, 1,642 deaths

Sunday, May 17 – 37,642 cases, 1,606 deaths

Saturday, May 16 – 37,147 cases, 1,592 deaths

Friday, May 15 – 36,681 cases, 1,557 deaths

Thursday, May 14 – 35,858 cases, 1,527 deaths

Wednesday, May 13 – 35,245 cases, 1,493 deaths

Tuesday, May 12 – 34,635 cases, 1,461 deaths

Monday, May 11 – 33,927 cases, 1,441 deaths

Sunday, May 10 – 33,454 cases, 1,405 deaths

Saturday, May 9 – 32,561 cases, 1,401 deaths

Friday, May 8 – 31,722 cases, 1,356 deaths

Thursday, May 7 – 31,309 cases, 1,336 deaths

Wednesday, May 6 — 30,602 cases, 1,306 deaths

Tuesday, May 5 – 29,598 cases, 1,211 deaths

Monday, May 4 – 29,177 cases, 1,211 deaths

Sunday, May 3 – 28,602 cases, 1,177 deaths

Saturday, May 2 – 28,304 cases, 1,173 deaths

Friday, May 1 – 27,023 cases, 1,140 deaths

Thursday, April 30 – 26,033 cases, 1,107 deaths

Wednesday, April 29 – 25,274 cases, 1,052 deaths

Tuesday, April 28 – 24,606 cases, 1,025 deaths

Monday, April 27 – 23,773 cases, 942 deaths

To see the full report, click here.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is offering COVID-19 testing. To sign up for a test, click here.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread in Georgia, it can be difficult to find a reliable testing site. Decaturish has compiled an updated list of COVID-19 testing sites in Dekalb County. Currently, all of these sites are primarily drive-through testing sites.

Some drugstores such as CVS or Walgreens also offer COVID-19 testing but have varied waiting and result times and particular qualifications for each site. You may also be able to get tested at your doctor’s office.

South Dekalb Mall, The Gallery at South Dekalb, Suntrust Parking Lot

http://oakmed.org/

Address: 2801 Candler Road, Decatur, GA 30034

Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9am-2pm. “Testing is done on a first come, first serve basis as weather permits.”

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed.

—

Decatur City Church

https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

Address: 1995 Clairmont Road, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday 8 a.m.–12:30 p.m. + 1 p.m.–5 p.m., Saturday 8a.m. – 1p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Accepts uninsured: Yes

Appointment: No appointment needed, but you can register online at https://www.viralsolutionsga.com/

—

BrandsMart USA Parking Lot

Address: 5000 Motors Industrial Way, Atlanta, GA 30360

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

—

Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church

Address: 1879 Glenwood Ave. SE Atlanta, GA 30316

Hours: Monday through Friday, 10 am – 3 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

—

Sam’s Club parking lot

Address: 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Stonecrest, GA 30038

Hours: Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Unknown

Appointment: Visit https://covid19.dph.ga.gov/ or call (404) 294-3700 Option 1, or register in Spanish here

This site may accept walk-ups.

—

Peachtree Immediate Care

Address: 1829 Lawrenceville Highway, Decatur, GA 30033

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 am – 7 pm

Symptomatic/Asymptomatic: Both

Uninsured: Accepts all insurance or $175 self-pay. Some have reported a $40 co-pay.

Appointment: Appointment required. Visit https://www.peachtreemed.com/drive-thru-covid-19-testing/ or (404) 292-8335.

— Here is Gov. Kemp’s full announcement about his decision to extend existing COVID-19 restrictions on Sept. 15: Atlanta, GA – On September 15, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed Executive Order 09.15.20.01, extending current COVID-19 restrictions and issuing guidance for long-term care facility visitation. The new Executive Order takes effect on September 16 at 12:00 AM and runs through September 30 at 11:59 PM. Under Executive Order 09.15.20, there are no changes to the mandatory restrictions in place for the operation of businesses, including food establishments, bars, cinemas, bowling alleys, salons, barbers, cosmetologists, amusement parks, live performance and event venues, childcare facilities, etc. The local option for requiring face coverings, subject to specific criteria, remains in place. The shelter in place provisions for people who live in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile remain in place. The Order also continues to include a large gathering ban of fifty (50) persons unless social distancing is maintained. The Order adds new language to clearly authorize community and state ombudsmen to perform inspections at long-term care facilities and – subject to specific criteria and restrictions outlined by the Department of Public Health – allow long-term care facilities to conduct in-person visitation in accordance with the DPH Administrative Order titled “Long-Term Care Facilities Reopening Guidance.” Read the Governor’s Executive Order here. — Here is Gov. Kemp’s full announcement about his decision to extend the Public Health State of Emergency on Aug 31: Atlanta, GA – On August 31, 2020, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders extending the Public Health State of Emergency and existing COVID-19 safety measures. Executive Order 08.31.20.01 extends the Public Health State of Emergency through 11:59 PM on October 10, 2020. The Public Health State of Emergency allows for enhanced coordination across government and the private sector for supply procurement, comprehensive testing, and healthcare capacity. By renewing the applicability of existing language, Executive Order 08.31.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there is six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses, and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile, among other provisions. The order runs through 11:59 PM on September 15, 2020. Read the Governor’s executive orders here. Encouraging Signs Currently, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia are at their lowest since July 6. Cases reported yesterday were at their lowest point since June 22. The statewide positivity rate has declined in the past month, and there is ample testing capacity in every region. As of last Friday, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency had distributed 25.9 million masks, 10.6 million cloth face coverings, 5.2 million surgical gowns, 42 million gloves, and 1.6 million face shields and goggles to local hospitals, schools, and long-term care facilities. — Governor Brian Kemp is urging Georgians to do “Four Things for Fall” to slow the spread of COVID-19: Wear a mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands regularly, and follow the guidance of public health officials.

The state of Georgia has a coronavirus hotline.

According to the Department of Public Health, “If you believe that you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to the novel coronavirus, please contact your primary care doctor or an urgent care clinic. Please do not show up unannounced at an emergency room or health care facility. Hotline: (844) 442-2681.”

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

– Wear a mask in public.

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

