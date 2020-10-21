Open Streets Emory Village COVID-19 edition will carry on tradition

Share









Decatur, GA – The 8th Annual Open Streets Emory Village is carrying on in 2020 with a socially responsible edition respecting the challenges of the times, a press release says.

Open Streets will feature events spaced out over a four-day period so friends and neighbors can enjoy the fun without the crowds. There will still be food, music, and activities, while you explore the village environs safely and at your own speed.

Activities for the kids and the whole family include dining deals from Double Zero, Shields BBQ, Dragon Bowl, and Zoe’s Kitchen.

Some of our well-known events are taking a rest thanks to the pandemic, but they’ve been replaced with socially responsible distanced yoga, gymnastics, and a virtual 5k run, the press release says.

Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church also continues the Trunk or Treat tradition, but families will drive by the decorated trunks, and kids accept treats through the car window from masked volunteers.

Organizers added a historic walking tour led by an architect and a historic biking tour of Druid Hills. Space for these events is limited, and you can reserve your spot on EventBrite.com.

For those who prefer to stick to totally virtual activities, the annual dog show will be renamed Dogs from a Distance and will be held entirely online. The Southfork Conservancy ducks will race down Peavine Creek, in a race broadcast live on the internet for all to follow.

For more information and a complete schedule, visit emoryvillage.org.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.