Pandemic downturn forces closure of Ammazza pizzeria in Decatur

Decatur Food

Pandemic downturn forces closure of Ammazza pizzeria in Decatur

Dan Whisenhunt Oct 21, 2020

 

Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA — Ammazza pizzeria on Oct. 16 announced it was closing its Decatur location.

The restaurant, based in Edgewood, opened in Decatur in 2018 offered antipasto and past as well. But the company said the Decatur location wasn’t sustainable.

“Unfortunately sales took a sharp decline at the start of pandemic and when we reopened they never returned,” a spokesperson for the company said. “We tried holding on as long as we absolutely could.”

The company’s Edgewood location is still open.

Ammazza was located at 314 East Howard Avenue, across from Kimball House. The space was previously home to the Marbar and Twisted Soul restaurants.

 

