Panel of census experts will be featured guests on Oct. 2 Decaturish Twitch Show

Decatur, GA — The Oct. 2 Decaturish Twitch Show will feature a panel of experts talking about the looming deadline for completing the 2020 census.

The deadline, which the Census Bureau says is Oct. 5 despite a federal judge’s ruling saying otherwise, has local officials concerned that their communities may be under counted.

Tonight’s experts are:

– Destiny Collins, an organizer with Georgia Stand Up. GaSU is a community advocacy nonprofit that has been working to encourage Georgians to complete the 2020 Census.

– Tom Smith. a professor with the Goizueta Business School at Emory who will address the economics of the census.

– Michele NeSmith, the Association County Commissioners of Georgia’s Research and Policy Development Director

– Decaturish contributor George Chidi

The show will start at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast here.

The Decaturish Twitch Show generally broadcasts every Wednesday and Friday at 6 p.m.

We’ll see you on Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.

