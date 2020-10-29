(PHOTOS) Boo! A look at some of Decatur’s spookiest Halloween decorations

Share









By Dean Hesse, contributor

Decatur, GA — Decatur has plenty of scary good Halloween decorations this year and pictured here are just a few from around the city.

The COVID-19 pandemic has given people time to up their decorating game and some residents have come up with ingenious contraptions to deliver candy in a socially distant way to any trick-or-treaters who show up Oct. 31.

Safety is on everyone’s mind of course. Parents and kids are doing things differently this year and many people are opting out of participating in trick-or-treating altogether. But you can still take a walk, bike or drive around the neighborhood this weekend and safely enjoy your neighbor’s creativity.

