(PHOTOS) Into the great wide open

By Dean Hesse, contributor

DeKalb County, GA — The health benefits of a walk in the woods are well documented.

It can lower blood pressure and re-energize and refocus our minds. With Halloween events canceled, a visit to Arabia Mountain with its otherworldly landscape and Constitution Lakes Park with its Doll’s Head Trail may be especially timely to help lift your spirits.

Arabia Mountain is a former granite quarry on the far southeast corner of DeKalb County in the city of Stonecrest. It is part of the protected 2,500-acre Davison-Arabia Mountain Nature Preserve and in addition to its moon-scape like topography, it is home to many rare and endangered plants.

Doll’s Head Trail is located in DeKalb County’s 200-acre Constitution Lakes Park at 1305 South River Industrial Blvd. S.E., Atlanta, just off Moreland Avenue. Local carpenter Joel Slaton created the folk-art inspired installation with objects found in the park, including many doll parts.

At 200-acres, Constitution Lakes Park also features scenic wetlands ideal for bird watching and walks on paved and unpaved trails. Both parks are free and open dawn to dusk. The two main lots for parking at Arabia Mountain are the AWARE lot at 4158 Klondike Road and the Nature Center lot at 3787 Klondike Road. (Note: they tend to fill up so visit the website for alternatives.)

Click here for more information about Doll’s Head Trail to find out more and visit www.arabiaalliance.org for information about Arabia Mountain.

